Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Stacey Abrams group donates $1.34M to wipe out medical debts

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts.

Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it is donating $1.34 million from its political action committee to wipe out debt owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Fair Fight Action CEO Lauren Groh-Wargo says paying off debt is another facet of the group’s advocacy for Medicaid expansion in the 12 states that haven’t expanded the health insurance program.

Fair Fight said letters will be sent to those whose debts have been absolved to notify them.

MORE | AU chief speaks at Capitol Hill for bill to drop med-school debt

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash
Jamil Mahdi Jackson
Suspect charged for shooting in parking lot of Savannah shopping center
SCCPSS
SCCPSS addresses rumored threats against area high schools
Community members in the Pin Point area of Chatham County were upset Monday, saying 911 wasn’t...
County manager feels call center acted in timely manner after witnesses claim late response to home explosion
JROTC instructor charged with sexually assaulting Wayne Co. High School student

Latest News

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced on Wednesday that she would not seek...
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman not seeking re-election in 2022
Savannah package theft suspect.
Savannah Police warn of recent package thefts, working to ID suspects
Package theft suspect 2. (Savannah Police Department)
PHOTOS: Savannah package theft suspects
SPD warns of Georgia Power phone scam
Don and Margie Varnadoe
Cause still unknown for train crash that killed Georgia couple