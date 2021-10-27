Top Teacher: Amy Fender

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - These children are performing a type of surgery, cutting away letters to make contractions.

The lead doctor is Amy Fender, their second grade teacher at Odum Elementary School. “I still believe in making learning fun for children, and like today with rock your school, these kids are learning about contractions performing word surgery. and they are having fun,” Fender said. “They forget they are learning because they are having so much fun.”

Fender grew up in Wayne County and knows many of her students’ families.

“That the most important thing is when children arrive in your classroom, is to make them feel safe and build those relationships, because once you do that with children, they will do anything for you,” Fender said. “Amy is an exceptional teacher. I’ve known Amy for many years, and she has always been a teacher that has gone above and beyond for her students. Makes learning fun and helps lift up colleagues so her classroom is not just the best, but the whole school is the best,” principal Gena Ierardi said.

“Just thank you, as teachers we are not always recognized for what we do, So I appreciate it. It’s an honor, thank you,” Fender said.

