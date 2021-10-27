WEDNESDAY | A pleasant fall day ahead of Thursday storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Wednesday. We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s around the Savannah metro. A few communities further inland are in the mid-40s. The sky is mostly clear with some high clouds streaming in overhead. The sunrise may be extra-pretty.

Under some more high clouds, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s by noon and peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s between 2 and 4 p.m. Clouds thicken later this afternoon and evening.

A few showers may sweep in from the southwest late this evening and tonight ahead of stormy weather and a risk of a few severe storms Thursday.

Stormy weather is mostly likely between late morning and late afternoon, but a few lingering coastal evening storms are possible. A few storms may produce wind gusts to 65 MPH and small hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. A cold front sweeps through early Friday morning with more showers and, perhaps, an isolated weak thunderstorm followed by cooler weather.

A drier, cooler forecast takes-hold Friday afternoon into the weekend. Trick-or-treating looks mostly dry and seasonably cool Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Keep alerts turned on in your WTOC Weather App Thursday,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.