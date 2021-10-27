Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

WEDNESDAY | A pleasant fall day ahead of Thursday storms

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Wednesday. We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s around the Savannah metro. A few communities further inland are in the mid-40s. The sky is mostly clear with some high clouds streaming in overhead. The sunrise may be extra-pretty.

Under some more high clouds, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s by noon and peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s between 2 and 4 p.m. Clouds thicken later this afternoon and evening.

A few showers may sweep in from the southwest late this evening and tonight ahead of stormy weather and a risk of a few severe storms Thursday.

Stormy weather is mostly likely between late morning and late afternoon, but a few lingering coastal evening storms are possible. A few storms may produce wind gusts to 65 MPH and small hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. A cold front sweeps through early Friday morning with more showers and, perhaps, an isolated weak thunderstorm followed by cooler weather.

A drier, cooler forecast takes-hold Friday afternoon into the weekend. Trick-or-treating looks mostly dry and seasonably cool Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Keep alerts turned on in your WTOC Weather App Thursday,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash
Jamil Mahdi Jackson
Suspect arrested for shooting in parking lot of Savannah shopping center
Community members in the Pin Point area of Chatham County were upset Monday, saying 911 wasn’t...
County manager feels call center acted in timely manner after witnesses claim late response to home explosion
3 injured, including infant, after home explosion, fire in Pin Point community
JROTC instructor charged with sexually assaulting Wayne Co. High School student

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-26-2021
A cool, breezy morning
VIDEO FORECAST | A stunning Tuesday rules the forecast
*
TUESDAY | Cooler, clearer day is in the forecast!