3 earthquakes reported in the same area of Midlands this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two earthquakes have been reported in the Midlands following another that was reported Monday.

According to the United States Geological Service, a 1.84 magnitude earthquake hit Jenkinsville on Thursday morning around 6:28 and another hit around 6:30, rated at 1.7.

Another earthquake hit Jenkinsville on Monday.

You can report and see reports of people feeling the earthquake by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.