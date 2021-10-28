“Can’t Stop Pride” campaign raising funds to keep First City Pride Center open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend would have marked the return of the PRIDE festival to Savannah.

But as we know they were once again forced to postpone due to COVID.

A big loss not only for the LGBTQ+ community but financially for the organization that puts on the event.

“The PRIDE festival is the biggest fundraiser and one of the main sources of income for the center. So, missing that two years in a row has put a lot of strain on the center.”

For the First City Pride Center this weekend would typically help them cover their operating budget for an entire year.

Instead, they’re now hoping to bring in the needed $50 thousand through their “Can’t Stop Pride” Campaign

“We really are raising money through this campaign to keep the center open so we can keep providing services and programs to the community and continue to do the full PRIDE festival when we can,” said FCPC Events Committee Chair Lawrence Appenzeller.

Of course, all month long the campaign has put on a variety of events.

Offering online discussions, Cabaret shows, scavenger hunts, and of course, drag shows.

Jordan Alexander, or Jordan Sophia Alexander, doing their part by helping put on a show Thursday at the Sentient Bean and again Sunday at Ghost Coast Distillery.

“They really need our help and for you to come out and support them because they’re not getting the extra money they’d typically get when they have a PRIDE. So, they’re really struggling, and I know us as a community can help,” said Alexander.

And hopefully with your help, “I’m sure we’ll be back stronger than ever next year,” Alexander said.

For more information on tickets for any of the “You Can’t Stop PRIDE” events or to donate to the First City Pride Center click here.

For tickets to the Ghost Coast drag show click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.