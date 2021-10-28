Community celebrates National First Responder Appreciation Day

Sky Cams
It’s National First Responder Appreciation Day!
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National First Responder Appreciation Day!

To celebrate all they do for the community, a local law firm, Harris Lowry Manton, hosted a luncheon at Daffin Park.

Police, firefighters and EMT’s from all over the Savannah-Chatham area showed up.

“The people who are really the backbone of the community who come out everyday put their lives on the line to help us when we’re in our biggest times of need. So this is just our way of saying thank you for everything that they do every day,” said Steve Lowry with Harris Lowry Manton law firm.

They were given pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, drinks and more. There was also giveaways.

