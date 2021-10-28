WATCH LIVE: Emanuel 9 families speak on $88M settlement with feds in lawsuit over church shooting

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre.

The family of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, the state senator who served as the church’s lead pastor, spoke about his death and the deaths of the eight other parishioners.

“No amount of compensation will ever replace my father’s life,” Eliana Pickney said. “But through the help and the opportunities that the government and the people standing behind me have provided, it allows me and my sister to have the opportunity to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to make sure that my father’s legacy doesn’t go away.”

“The settlement will not bring anybody back,” the Rev. Anthony Thompson, the widower of the late Myra Thompson, said. “The settlement will not bring satisfaction to my life or the life of my children more than the fact that this act, this tragic act, God made it something good. And that’s what’s bringing joy to my life and into the life of my children, and our community and our state.”

The $88 million settlement represents one of the largest Civil Rights settlements in the nation’s history, attorneys said. Of that $88 million, $25 million will go to the survivors of the shooting while the remaining $63 million will be split among the families of the nine victims who died in the shooting.

Weeks before the church shooting, Roof was arrested by Columbia Police on the drug possession charge. But a series of clerical errors and missteps allowed Roof to buy the handgun he later used in the killings.

Attorney Bakari Sellers, who, with other attorneys, represents the families, referred to the Wednesday night Bible study after which the shooting occurred.

“This Bible study caused so much pain, but it also led us to come together. And that Bible study caused us so much pain and so much hurt, but it showed us also that things like justice can be a verb,” he said.

The Emanuel 9: The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Ethel Lance, the Rev. DePayne Middleton, the Rev. Daniel Simmons, Cynthia Graham Hurd, Myra Thompson, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Susie Jackson, and Tywanza Sanders. (Provided)

