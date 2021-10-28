End Zone: High school football scores for Oct. 29
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 11 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
- Bradwell at Brunswick
- Statesboro at Effingham County
- Richmond Hill at South Effingham
- Jenkins at New Hampstead
- Appling County at Brantley County
- Tattnall County at Pierce County
- Beach at Liberty County
- BOTW: Johnson at Savannah
- GOTW: Windsor Forest at SEB
- Jeff Davis at East Laurens
- Toombs County at Swainsboro
- Bacon County at Vidalia
- Bryan County at ECI
- Metter at Claxton
- Jenkins County at Screven County
- MCA at Portal
- Wheeler County at Montgomery County
- St. Andrew’s at Bulloch Academy
- Memorial Day at Southwest Georgia Academy
- Pinewood Christian at Frederica Academy
- Terrell Academy at RTCA
- Wade Hampton at Barnwell High
- Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Philip Simmons
- Beaufort at Colleton County
- May River at Hilton Head
- Bluffton at James Island
- Estill at Allendale-Fairfax
- RESCHEDULED: Battery Creek at North Charleston
- JPII at Beaufort Academy
- HHCA at HHPrep
- Bethesda at Dorchester Academy
- Greenwood Christian at Thomas Heyward
