FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain builds in this morning, few severe storms possible today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A strong cold front and attached area of low pressure sweeps through the south and southeast over the next 48-hours, accompanied by a local risk of severe weather Thursday.

Rain is already building into the far-southwestern WTOC Viewing Area at 5 a.m. and will continue to build deeper into our region, including Savannah, through the rest of the morning.

The most widespread stormy weather and greatest risk of severe weather enters the forecast after 11 a.m. and lingers through the afternoon.

Stormy weather is most likely between late morning and late afternoon. A few lingering storms are possible until 8 p.m. or so east of Interstate 95. A few storms may produce wind gusts to 65 MPH and small hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Keep severe weather and ‘WTOC’ alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App. However, storm coverage will not be 100%. Not every neighborhood is going to be impacted by strong storms Thursday.

STORMY THURSDAY | Rounds of rain overspread the area this morning. But, the risk of embedded strong or severe storms peaks between noon and 6 or 7 p.m.



Wind gusts to 65 MPH and isolated tornadoes may occur with a few storms. pic.twitter.com/dmgMUlRQ2Z — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) October 28, 2021

A cold front sweeps through early Friday morning with more showers and, perhaps, an isolated weak thunderstorm followed by cooler weather. But the risk of severe weather ends Thursday evening.

A gradually drier, cooler forecast takes-hold this weekend. Trick-or-treating looks mostly dry and seasonably cool Saturday and Sunday evenings.

