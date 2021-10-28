Game of the Week: Windsor Forest at Southeast Bulloch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the 11th week of high school football in the area.

In this week’s Game of the Week, Windsor Forest is taking the trip to Brooklet and facing Southeast Bulloch in a match-up with big region implications.

If the Knights win out, they claim the Region 3 3-A crown. But to do that, they have to go through the 7 and 1 Yellow Jackets.

Windsor Forest comes in at 4-3 and back-to-back losses, but both teams are 3 and 1 in region play.

“It’s a chance to, you know, set history here at Windsor Forest, the school never winning a region championship in football. You know, we have the opportunity set here before us and so far this week, kids have been focused and locked in on what our goal is,” said Windsor Forest Head Football Coach Jeb Stewart.

Our Dal Cannady will be on hand for that one. It kicks off Friday night at Fred Shaver Field at 7:30 p.m.

