GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents discovered on their nanny cam the woman appearing to force-feed their child.

A public information officer for the New Bern Police Department said Lauren Rowe was arrested Wednesday night on a misdemeanor charge of child abuse, according to WITN.

Max and Laura Oglesby told WITN they were at work Tuesday evening in Washington. They said that during a break, they turned on their nanny cam to check on their 2-year-old son Declan.

In the video, Rowe appears to put food into the child’s mouth as he screamed and tried to get out of the high chair. At one point, it appears as if she is restraining the child’s right arm.

Max Oglesby said they immediately headed home and contacted his mother so she could relieve the nanny.

The parents said they later found bruises on their son and took the video to New Bern police on Wednesday. Police then charged Rowe in connection to the incident, according to the PIO.

The family also posted part of the video on Facebook, hoping to draw attention to what happened and to warn others not to hire the woman.

“We are heartbroken for our son and furious that this happened,” Max Oglesby stated in the post.

Police reported Rowe was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond and her next court date is Nov. 8.

Copyright 2021 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

