HAAF Fall Concert set for Nov. 13

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hunter Army Airfield Bolton is inviting civilians out to a concert event that will celebrate the relationship the military has always had with the local community.

The Hunter Fall Concert on Saturday, Nov. 13 will be the first open-to-the-public event held inside the gates since before March 2020 when the pandemic began. It will feature headliner Chris Janson as well as country acts Davisson Brothers Band and Noah Hicks. It will also give people an opportunity to meet and say thank you to some of the 5,000 soldiers who live and work at Hunter.

The event will be held on the expansive Saber Hall, a large open space being repurposed for the concert.

You will still have to show your driver’s license when you are entering Hunter, and all visitors will enter through the Rio Gate on Savannah’s Southside.

Tickets for the Hunter Fall Concert are $20 for those not affiliated with the military. They are available online here along with directions to the Rio gate and information about what items you can and cannot bring with you onto HAAF.

