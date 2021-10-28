Sky Cams
Jurassic Quest returns to Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your son or daughter loves dinosaurs, the Savannah Convention Center is the place to be this weekend.

Jurassic Quest returns to the Savannah Convention Center for three days of prehistoric family fun. It will run Oct. 29-31 and brings the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America here to the Hostess City. They’re getting set up right now with more than 100 realistic dinosaurs ready to take over the Savannah Convention Center.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Jurassic Quest returns to Savannah Oct. 29-31, 2021.
Peak hour prices are Saturday & Sunday before 3 p.m. Off-peak hour prices are Friday, Saturday & Sunday after 3 p.m.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, click here.

