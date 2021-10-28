Music Memories Museum brings pieces of history to the heart of Swainsboro

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From BB King to Taylor Swift, Elvis, and more. There are pieces of history from all over right in the heart of Swainsboro. In the corner of the Main Street Market in Swainsboro is one of the CSRA’s hidden gems.

Michael Bright created the Music Memories Museum showing off memorabilia he’s collected over the years.

“I just started collecting music all throughout my life. I started with autographs and now I’ve gotten into authentic items and personal clothing,” said Bright.

From Frank Sinatra to Carrie Underwood, Bright has pieces from all generations of music.

Swainsboro is full of music history. Country music hall of famer Webb Pierce tested new artists here before sending them to the grand ole opry.

“He would not let anyone sing on the stage in Nashville until they sang here first on the Nancy Auditorium stage in Swainsboro,” he said.

One of those new artists was Hank Williams Junior. His first-ever live performance was in Swainsboro when he was eight years old. Bright says this authentic Hank Williams Junior suit is one of his favorite pieces.

“It took me a while to get a Hank Williams Jr. suit. A suit that actually belonged to HWJ since this is the place that he sang at. So this was a special piece to get in here,” he said.

At the museum you can also find Patsy Cline’s dress, an early Elvis’ record, and Johnny Cash’s mixing board. The list goes on, but you’ll have to come check it out for yourself.

Bright says he gets most of his pieces from auctions and estate sales. If you wanna check out the museum, it’s located in the Main Street Market in downtown Swainsboro.

