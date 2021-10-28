Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Music Memories Museum brings pieces of history to the heart of Swainsboro

Music Memories Museum
Music Memories Museum
By Nick Proto
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From BB King to Taylor Swift, Elvis, and more. There are pieces of history from all over right in the heart of Swainsboro. In the corner of the Main Street Market in Swainsboro is one of the CSRA’s hidden gems.

Michael Bright created the Music Memories Museum showing off memorabilia he’s collected over the years.

“I just started collecting music all throughout my life. I started with autographs and now I’ve gotten into authentic items and personal clothing,” said Bright.

From Frank Sinatra to Carrie Underwood, Bright has pieces from all generations of music.

MORE: | Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA

Swainsboro is full of music history. Country music hall of famer Webb Pierce tested new artists here before sending them to the grand ole opry.

“He would not let anyone sing on the stage in Nashville until they sang here first on the Nancy Auditorium stage in Swainsboro,” he said.

One of those new artists was Hank Williams Junior. His first-ever live performance was in Swainsboro when he was eight years old. Bright says this authentic Hank Williams Junior suit is one of his favorite pieces.

“It took me a while to get a Hank Williams Jr. suit. A suit that actually belonged to HWJ since this is the place that he sang at. So this was a special piece to get in here,” he said.

At the museum you can also find Patsy Cline’s dress, an early Elvis’ record, and Johnny Cash’s mixing board. The list goes on, but you’ll have to come check it out for yourself.

Bright says he gets most of his pieces from auctions and estate sales. If you wanna check out the museum, it’s located in the Main Street Market in downtown Swainsboro.

MORE: | Going creepy for a cause: ‘It’s given meaning to all the decorations’

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in crash on Truman Parkway
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 South in Glynn County Thursday morning.
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Glynn County
Police lights
Savannah man could face up to 20 years in prison after child pornography conviction
Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. Clementa Pickney was killed with eight others in the...
Emanuel 9 families, attorneys on $88M church shooting settlement: ‘Justice does exist’
*
Chatham County Police Department confirm missing child safely returned

Latest News

.
Four E. coli cases may be linked to 2021 Georgia National Fair
City of Savannah
Savannah City Council approves plan for old fairgrounds property
Savannah City Council approves plan for old fairgrounds property
Savannah City Council approves plan for old fairgrounds property
Gov. McMaster
Gov. McMaster proposes $500M infrastructure improvement plan
Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. Clementa Pickney was killed with eight others in the...
Emanuel 9 families, attorneys on $88M church shooting settlement: ‘Justice does exist’