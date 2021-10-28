New superintendent looking forward to working in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Montgomery County Schools’ new superintendent says he’s ready to hit the ground running.

Dr. Stan Rentz shared his excitement for his new role with WTOC.

“I get up in the morning and I really kind of have to pinch myself that I’m the superintendent of Montgomery County Schools and I say that in all sincerity,” said Dr. Rentz.

Dr. Stan Rentz is no stranger to the world of education.

“I’ve been a principal at the primary school level, been at the high school level, been a superintendent in the past in Jeff Davis County.”

The superintendent position opened after the previous superintendent, Hugh Kight was let go in March. Since then, Interim Superintendent Mark Davidson led the district while the board searched for a permanent replacement. Dr. Rentz says he looks forward to being a part of a district with great spirit.

“I was really excited about the enthusiasm here at Montgomery County. I saw it as an opportunity to help kids and that’s really what it’s all about.”

Dr. Rentz says for the remainder of the year he wants to focus on getting to know what’s happening in the district by observing the day-to-day. He says he won’t be making any changes to what’s being enforced right now, like the COVID-19 protocols.

“Some great things have been in place and we want to keep looking at ways to get better. The way I want to do that is supporting and encouraging our teachers, but also to learn more about what has been going on and what direction we need to go in Montgomery County.”

