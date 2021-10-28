Sky Cams
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Glynn County

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 South in Glynn County Thursday morning.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLYNN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal multiple-vehicle crash that happened early Thursday morning in Glynn County.

According to GSP, the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. just south of the Golden Isles Welcome Center. It involved two semi-trucks and four passenger vehicles and caused the southbound lanes of I-95 to be shut down in that area for about five hours. All lanes reopened to traffic at 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

