SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southern Women’s Show in Savannah has suspended production going forward, according to a Facebook post.

In the post, it’s stated that “if the show returns in the future” people will be notified.

We’re sorry to let you know that production of the Southern Women’s Show in Savannah has been suspended going forward. ... Posted by Southern Women's Show Savannah on Thursday, October 28, 2021

