Savannah man could face up to 20 years in prison after child pornography conviction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man faces up to 20 years in prison after a jury in U.S. District Court found him guilty of possessing child pornography.

Michael Todd Morris, 27, was found guilty of one count of Possession of Child Pornography after a three-day trial held in U.S. District Court in Statesboro, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

With this conviction, Morris faces a possible statutory penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, along with substantial financial penalties and restitution, registration as a sex offender, and a period of supervised release upon completion of any prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Each time an image of child pornography is viewed or shared, it perpetuates the horrific victimization of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “The jurors wasted little time in finding Michael Morris guilty of this reprehensible crime, and he will be held accountable for child exploitation.”

According to court documents and testimony, investigators from the Savannah Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations were alerted to child pornography accessed on the Internet after multiple cyber-tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) from April to August 2019.

The investigation led to Morris’ residence, where investigators seized multiple electronic devices during a search. Hundreds of images and videos of child pornography were found on several of those devices, and witnesses at trial attributed the possession of those images to Morris’ Internet activity.

A sentencing date for Morris has not yet been set.

“This should serve as a strong deterrent for those who take pleasure in viewing and collecting these disturbing images of abuse,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI and its law enforcement partners will continue to prioritize the protection of our most vulnerable population from exploitation.”

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Savannah Police Department, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800.843.5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.

