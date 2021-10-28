Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah mayor holds State of the City Address

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson held his virtual State of the City address on Wednesday night.

They mayor says in total, Savannah is receiving $55 million from the American Rescue Plan. The city has gotten half so far. Leaders are expecting the other half in May.

The mayor says they plan to use part of the money to give city employees raises.

“I will champion using these funds to help us make significant progress toward a 15 dollar minimum wage for our city of Savannah employees. For providing funding for non profit agencies to help local small businesses that have not received assistance from other sources. And to partner with other government agencies to expand broadband access. We can do this,” said Mayor Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers Springfield couple
Springfield community supporting orphaned teens after mother dies from COVID, father killed in crash
SCCPSS
SCCPSS addresses rumored threats against area high schools
Jamil Mahdi Jackson
Suspect charged for shooting in parking lot of Savannah shopping center
Community members in the Pin Point area of Chatham County were upset Monday, saying 911 wasn’t...
County manager feels call center acted in timely manner after witnesses claim late response to home explosion
South Georgia State Fairgrounds
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week

Latest News

Savannah mayor holds State of the City Address
Savannah mayor holds State of the City Address
Enmarket Arena construction remains on time, on budget
Enmarket Arena construction remains on time, on budget
Top Teacher: Amy Fender
Top Teacher: Amy Fender
Bluffton Fire celebrates opening of new fire station
Bluffton Fire celebrates opening of new fire station