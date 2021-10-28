Savannah mayor holds State of the City Address

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson held his virtual State of the City address on Wednesday night.

They mayor says in total, Savannah is receiving $55 million from the American Rescue Plan. The city has gotten half so far. Leaders are expecting the other half in May.

The mayor says they plan to use part of the money to give city employees raises.

“I will champion using these funds to help us make significant progress toward a 15 dollar minimum wage for our city of Savannah employees. For providing funding for non profit agencies to help local small businesses that have not received assistance from other sources. And to partner with other government agencies to expand broadband access. We can do this,” said Mayor Johnson.

