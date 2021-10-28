Sky Cams
SC Office of Resilience seeking feedback on flooding

The responses will be used to help officials with the State Office of Resilience understand...
The responses will be used to help officials with the State Office of Resilience understand when, where, and how we experience flooding.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are asking people from across the state to participate in a new survey on flooding and its impacts in our area.

The responses will be used to help officials with the State Office of Resilience understand when, where, and how we experience flooding.

Officials say they hope to get responses from across the state so they can come up with a plan and offer strategies to help manage flooding.

The full scope of the plan can be found here and the survey can be found at this link.

