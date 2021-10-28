Sky Cams
Statesboro Police investigating homicide at The Vault Apartments

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening homicide at The Vault Apartments on Statesboro Place Circle.

Once on the scene, officers located a male, later identified as 18-year-old Antonio Jackson of Jesup, deceased from his wounds.

Police say Jackson was not a student of any local college or university and was not a resident of Statesboro. Police have notified his family of his death.

Detectives remained on scene investigating throughout the night. After processing evidence and interviewing witnesses, police believe multiple people were inside the apartment when Jackson was killed.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Sgt. Harrelson at 912.764.9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.go.

