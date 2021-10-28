Sky Cams
THURSDAY | Widespread rain, couple strong or severe storms are in the forecast!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cool and mostly cloudy this morning, as of 4:45 a.m. Temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s. Today’s big weather story is the risk of a few severe storms.

Ahead of the rain, you may need the jacket. The forecast, quickly, turns wetter as we get into the mid-morning timeframe. A washout is expected late morning, into the afternoon with temperatures warming into the 70s in many spots. Widespread rain and a couple strong, to severe storm are in the forecast through late afternoon. It may end up being wettest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. around the Savannah Metro.

A few severe storms may be embedded within the rain. Less numerous, but still potentially strong storms are possible through 7 p.m. or so east of I-95. Not everyone sees severe weather today, but the risk is there. Keep alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App, just in case.

Cooler air begins to filter in tonight and spotty rain showers are expected to continue through Friday morning.

Friday is forecast to be a cooler, windy day with spotty rain around. Cool, sunnier and drier weather takes-hold of the forecast heading into Halloween weekend.

Stay dry,

Cutter

