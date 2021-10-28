Truman Parkway closed near Montgomery Cross Road exit due to crash with injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lanes of the Truman Parkway are closed near the Montgomery Cross Road exit due to a crash with injuries, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The police department states there are life-threatening injuries reported because of the two-vehicle crash.

Traffic is being redirected around that area as police say the road is expected to be closed for about two hours.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.