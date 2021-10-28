Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Truman Parkway closed near Montgomery Cross Road exit due to crash with injuries

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lanes of the Truman Parkway are closed near the Montgomery Cross Road exit due to a crash with injuries, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The police department states there are life-threatening injuries reported because of the two-vehicle crash.

Traffic is being redirected around that area as police say the road is expected to be closed for about two hours.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCCPSS
SCCPSS addresses rumored threats against area high schools
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Savannah’s new hockey team has a name. Meet the Savannah Ghost Pirates
South Georgia State Fairgrounds
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
*
Chatham County Police Department looking for child, suspects in child custody case
A stormy First Alert Weather Day is forecast for Thursday across the WTOC Viewing Area.
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered severe storms, spotty heavy rain on Thursday

Latest News

One person killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 67 in Bulloch Co.
Abercorn Street reopens near Stephenson after crash with injuries
Hwy 21 back open near Goshen Rd. following deadly morning crash
Traffic on Hwy 67 for the fair in Statesboro