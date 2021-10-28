Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCCPSS
SCCPSS addresses rumored threats against area high schools
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Savannah’s new hockey team has a name. Meet the Savannah Ghost Pirates
South Georgia State Fairgrounds
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
*
Chatham County Police Department looking for child, suspects in child custody case
A stormy First Alert Weather Day is forecast for Thursday across the WTOC Viewing Area.
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered severe storms, spotty heavy rain on Thursday

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19 positive cases below 5 percent in North Carolina
Nine parishioners of downtown Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church died in a shooting on June...
Emanuel 9 families speak on $88M settlement with feds in lawsuit over church shooting
Truman Parkway closed near Montgomery Cross Road exit due to crash with injuries
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 South in Glynn County Thursday morning.
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Glynn County
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda