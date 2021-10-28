WTOC talks hockey with Savannah Ghost Pirates President Bob Ohrablo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s new professional hockey team now has an official name and logo.

The Savannah Ghost Pirates were introduced Wednesday afternoon during a news conference that was really more a party at Ghost Coast Distillery.

Team President Bob Ohrablo came to town for the announcement and stopped by WTOC’s Morning Break Thursday morning for an interview.

