WTOC talks hockey with Savannah Ghost Pirates President Bob Ohrablo

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s new professional hockey team now has an official name and logo.

The Savannah Ghost Pirates were introduced Wednesday afternoon during a news conference that was really more a party at Ghost Coast Distillery.

Team President Bob Ohrablo came to town for the announcement and stopped by WTOC’s Morning Break Thursday morning for an interview.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

