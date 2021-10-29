Arbery Trial: Safety plan in place if there are demonstrations, according to Unified Command

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday was day nine of jury selection in the trial of three men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Local law enforcement continues to keep a close eye on what’s going on around the community, to make sure if there are demonstrations, that everyone is safe.

A leader within Glynn Unified Command spoke about their plans moving forward. An incident said their response plans haven’t changed since being laid out at a town hall meeting in Brunswick two weeks ago.

The commander said the unified command, which is a team of local first responders, law enforcement and elected leaders, continue to look at information on a daily basis. That includes information from the public and on social media.

While the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is handling security inside the courthouse and on courthouse grounds, Glynn Unified Command is watching over the rest of the community with local agencies and some from neighboring areas. There are no plans to bring in federal agencies.

“Within the community, as far as it relates to the unified command Operation Golden Horizon, we haven’t seen anything that’s been alarming. Everyone’s been great. We’ve had no issues. So, everything is flowing smoothly,” Capt. Jeremiah Bergquist said.

If there are any issues, Glynn Unified Command will give the community the latest updates on their social media platforms.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.