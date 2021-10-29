Sky Cams
Brooklet Elementary holds 26th annual Pumpkin Parade

Students at one school combined Halloween costumes with their love of reading.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at one school combined Halloween costumes with their love of reading.

Brooklet Elementary held their 26th annual Pumpkin Parade through downtown. Each class takes a book they’ve read in class and dresses as the characters and they decorate a pumpkin or two in their theme.

Teachers say it gets students excited about reading. But it also lets some students find a new way to shine with costumes, makeup, or decorations.

“There’s so many roles in this, you see some students come out of their shell and lead in their own way,” said Principal Mike Yawn.

Yawn says the event drew even more excitement than usual this year after the pandemic forced them to cancel it in 2020.

