FRIDAY | Windy weather ahead of cool Halloween weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning. It’s a cool morning with a few showers around the area. Temperatures are cooling into the mid to upper 50s inland, low to mid-60s around Savannah and mid-60s at the beaches.

I’m tracking a couple showers dotting the area this morning. Most communities remain dry, but a few showers are possible; mainly west of I-95 and north of I-16 through the morning commute. Plan for clouds, windy weather and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon with only a couple showers around.

Saturday features more of the same, followed by a clearer, less windy and perfect Halloween weather. Temperatures will cool into the 60s, under a mostly clear sky for both Saturday and Sunday evening trick-or-treating activities. The forecast is dry for both of these time periods.

Mild weather continues next week ahead of our next rain chance and cold front later next week.

Happy Halloween,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.