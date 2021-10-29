Sky Cams
How to make spooky shrimp scampi with squid ink pasta

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Oct. 29, 2021
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chef Jason Winn from the 700 Kitchen Cooking School shares a great Halloween weekend recipe. Here’s how to make spooky shrimp scampi with squid ink black pasta. For more information on cooking classes at 700 Kitchen Cooking School, click here.

‘BLACK PASTA’

All purpose flour 3 ½ cups

Eggs, slightly beaten 5 ea

Extra virgin 1 tsp

Cuttlefish (squid) ink 1.25 Tbs

(ALTERNATIVE RECIPE: ratio for “00″ flour)

“00″ flour 2.5 cups

Eggs 4 ea

Extra virgin 1 tbs

Cuttlefish (squid) ink 1 Tbs

METHOD

1. Place flour on work surface and make a large “well” in center. Add eggs and oil to the center and use a fork to start incorporating flour. Then press together with hands.

2. Knead well to achieve a smooth consistency. Wrap with plastic wrap and rest at least half an hour.

SHRIMP SCAMPI

Pasta 1 lb

Butter 2 tbs

Shallots, minced 2 ea

Garlic, minced 2 ea

Crushed red pepper pinch

Shrimp 1 lb

Salt & pepper to taste

EVOO 2 tbs

Butter 2 tbs

White wine ½ cup

Juice of lemon 1 ea

Chopped parsley 1 bu

METHOD

1. Prepare shrimp and sauce while cooking pasta…saute shallots, garlic and crushed red pepper until shallots are translucent. Add shrimp, season with S&P and saute a few more minutes until nearly cooked. Remove shrimp and keep warm.

2. Add wine, ‘swirl in’ butter, EVOO, lemon and parsley.

3. Return shrimp to pan to warm and finish cooking if necessary. Adjust seasoning.

