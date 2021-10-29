Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Hunter Army Airfield breaks ground on new hangars

Hunter Army Airfield broke ground Friday morning on the first of seven new hangars.
Hunter Army Airfield broke ground Friday morning on the first of seven new hangars.(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hunter Army Airfield broke ground Friday morning on the first of seven new hangars.

This is a big deal for the facility because their infrastructure dates all the way back to World War II.

This is a $56 million project. Hunter Army Airfield’s hangars have been around for decades so they say it’s about time to get some upgrades to this critical infrastructure.

Several hangars have been serving here for a long time, but that’s about to change. Commander Stephan Bolton says the groundbreaking, kicked off with music and speeches, signifies the importance of this two-year investment project. The project is part of an investment plan to improve infrastructure army-wide. Bolton says aviation has changed a lot since the original hangars were built, so the new ones will have all the amenities necessary to keep the aircraft functioning.

“The first hangars that were built here in the 1930s, were the result of significant investment during a time of significant austerity. Currently, we have 13 hangars on this airfield that were built in the 1940s and the 1950s and we’re looking to replace them with seven hangars over the next two decades,” said LTC Bolton.

This project also has a big economic impact because it will go to local contractors in Savannah and others across the Coastal Empire. Commander Bolton says they hope by this time in 2023, they’ll have the ribbon cutting ceremony when it’s complete.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in crash on Truman Parkway
Police lights
Savannah man could face up to 20 years in prison after child pornography conviction
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 South in Glynn County Thursday morning.
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Glynn County
Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. Clementa Pickney was killed with eight others in the...
Emanuel 9 families, attorneys on $88M church shooting settlement: ‘Justice does exist’
FILE PHOTO: A photo from a previous fair.
First night of South Georgia State Fair canceled due to weather

Latest News

University of Georgia barn sign
University of Georgia barn sign
8 Tybee locations receive decals for first-ever sustainable restaurant program
South Georgia State Fair opens Friday in Savannah
South Georgia State Fair opens Friday in Savannah
Herschel Walker
Rival says Herschel Walker’s past should bar him from Senate