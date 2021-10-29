Hunter Army Airfield breaks ground on new hangars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hunter Army Airfield broke ground Friday morning on the first of seven new hangars.

This is a big deal for the facility because their infrastructure dates all the way back to World War II.

This is a $56 million project. Hunter Army Airfield’s hangars have been around for decades so they say it’s about time to get some upgrades to this critical infrastructure.

Several hangars have been serving here for a long time, but that’s about to change. Commander Stephan Bolton says the groundbreaking, kicked off with music and speeches, signifies the importance of this two-year investment project. The project is part of an investment plan to improve infrastructure army-wide. Bolton says aviation has changed a lot since the original hangars were built, so the new ones will have all the amenities necessary to keep the aircraft functioning.

“The first hangars that were built here in the 1930s, were the result of significant investment during a time of significant austerity. Currently, we have 13 hangars on this airfield that were built in the 1940s and the 1950s and we’re looking to replace them with seven hangars over the next two decades,” said LTC Bolton.

This project also has a big economic impact because it will go to local contractors in Savannah and others across the Coastal Empire. Commander Bolton says they hope by this time in 2023, they’ll have the ribbon cutting ceremony when it’s complete.

