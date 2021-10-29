Monsignor William Oliver O’Neill passes away

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Reverend Monsignor William Oliver O’Neill, rector emeritus of the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, has passed away, according to the Diocese of Savannah.

He passed away in Ireland after a brief illness.

Monsignor O’Neill celebrated his retirement from the Savannah parish in 2013 after 46 years with the diocese.

O’Neill served six churches and managed the $11 million restoration of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist that was completed in 2000. He was also responsible for stopping an arsonist from burning it down in 2003.

Those were the things that made him famous; but the thing that he is most recognized for is his devotion to ministering the people of Savannah, whatever their needs or station in life.

