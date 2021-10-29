Mother upset after bullet goes through her home again

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A mother is speaking to WTOC after a bullet went through her house Thursday night with her kids inside.

It happened in the 500-block of Emerald Drive.

This area has seen a lot of crime in the past year. Just last month, a 14-year-old was shot and killed on this same street. A mother says this is the second time a bullet has come through her window and she said enough is enough.

“He had to grab my kids with a open arm and everybody had to get on the ground,” the mother said. “I thank God nobody was hurt.”

She says it came right through a window and into the wall. For privacy and safety, the mother asked not to be named or identified on camera. She’s only lived in this neighborhood since June.

“My very first week of staying out here, the same thing happened. A bullet went through my bedroom window then. And the bullet traveled and went through my son’s window. And both times my kids were in here.”

Police say no one was injured in Thursday night’s shooting, but this resident says she and her kids are traumatized.

“My kids were so scared, we all slept in the same bed last night.”

The mother says all the kids who play in this neighborhood are at risk everyday.

“A bullet don’t have no name on it.”

She wants to see more cameras and police officers in the neighborhood to help prevent crime.

The Savannah Police Department is still investigating what happened Thursday night, so there’s not much information to release at this time.

