Paul Anderson Youth Home celebrates 60 years

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Since 1961, a youth home in Vidalia has been defined by Paul Anderson’s name and Glenda Anderson’s guiding hand.

The wife of the world-famous weightlifter has been running the ministry for troubled young men that the couple started together since the 1990s. Now, as the home celebrates its 60th anniversary, Glenda is transitioning out of some of those responsibilities but not away from the family she has seen grow around her.

“We didn’t have anything but this house. It wasn’t underpinned, it was kind of a mess. But it served our purpose.”

And as beautiful a house as it is, it only became a home to so many because of what Paul and Glenda Anderson did have when they started taking in troubled young men 60 years ago.

“I guess it all started, you know, we are a Christian operation, always have been. Our faith is very important in what we do,” said Glenda Anderson.

Glenda was barely 20 years old when she and her husband began exercising that faith through the Paul Anderson Youth Home, a residential ministry in Vidalia that welcomes boys who come to them from the court system or broken families.

“We work with young men that often other people don’t get real excited about working with. Many of them have a felony, and they’re tough.”

Just not as tough as Paul Anderson. A 1956 Olympic weightlifting gold medalist recognized by Guinness Records as the World’s Strongest Man, his strength of character shaped the youth home, which he helped build with his considerable fame.

“He had a dream in his heart and it took us about two years to really put it in motion. He would go out and speak every day and do fundraising. Everything he made, he gave away. He never took vacations, we never went to Disney World or the beach. He was always working,” Glenda said.

“He worked very hard. He was just a wonderful worker, a laborer. Got out, some years he spoke more than 500 times if that tells you how hard he worked to bring in funds for the home.”

And back in the beautiful white house, Glenda was more than a homemaker, serving every role from mother to lead administrator.

“That’s kind of how we lived. I had the children at home here or when we lived on Church Street, took them to school...I bought all their clothes...I bought all the groceries. We had four beds in each room, 16 beds, four in each room. So, it was a full house. I never sat back and thought, wow my life is really different. I just thought that everyone else was missing out because I had all these brothers and there was always activity and it was always exciting. Our desire is to always be as much a family as we can. That’s hard to do. But you can see we started out and we were a family.”

For the last 27 years, Glenda has been the head of that family, operating the home with the help of a board and staff since Paul passed away in 1994. In that time, the property has grown to include several living cabins, a gym and a dining hall. They eventually started their own school on the grounds and now offer college prep and vocational courses.

“We also have accreditation in every area where our young men can leave and go to college and we help them if that’s what they want to do.”

At a 60th anniversary celebration last weekend, the Anderson Youth Home transitioned again, when Glenda passed the torch and management of the ministry to her daughter Paula.

“It’s my life. It’s been my life. It’s not like I’m taking a big step that feels foreign, it just feels natural. My daughter and her husband love what we do. They will be, along with the board, we have a wonderful board of Godly people who want what we desire, and they will be right here looking over. I pray as she was prepared, I will be prepared, my husband and I will be prepared.”

And while Glenda is prepared to step away from day-to-day management, she will not be leaving the home or the lives of the young men that she has devoted her whole life to.

“It’s been 60 years of learning. These young men, sometimes there’s one that’s a little more difficult and you say what is the answer Lord? But these young men teach us so much about how we can help them and the next ones that come along.”

