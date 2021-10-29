School helping family of home explosion, fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bethesda Academy community is rallying together to help one of their own.

An 8th grader at the school, and two of his family members, are recovering after their home caught on fire in the Pin Point community.

The Bethesda Academy 8th grader, his mother and his 4-month-old cousin were critically injured in the fire. The three of them are getting medical care at a burn center in Augusta. The school says everyone here quickly came together to find ways to help the family.

“Our small numbers allow us to have such a close connection with our fellow blazers,” said student Chad Grefski.

This brotherhood, student Chad Grefski says, is only stronger in a time of tragedy.

“Going from everything to nothing in a matter of a second, it’s really important that I help them.”

Bethesda Academy 8th grader, Christian Townsend, his mother and his cousin suffered burn injuries in the fire. Since Monday, they’ve each undergone surgery at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta. Christian’s family says he’s been released from the hospital and will stay in Augusta for therapy and appointments.

“It’s so important to be able to give and serve others in a time that’s very difficult for the folks that have been affected by this,” said Ken Vaughn, Chief of the Leadership Development Initiative at Bethesda Academy.

Some students are working on replacing all of Christian’s uniforms and school materials he lost in the fire. The school is also collecting things like gift cards to help the family with immediate needs and written cards of love and support.

“I’m really proud of how our young men have stepped up. Love of God, love of learning and a strong work ethic is what we’re all about here and these guys are really showing that,” said Keith Kiltore, Dean of Students.

Staff and students say they’re looking forward to Christian’s return.

“There will be a monster welcome for him when he comes back. I can guarantee you that the whole student body will be out here to welcome him when he comes back,” Vaughn said.

The school’s Family Committee will be sponsoring a couple of fundraisers in the next week to help get a gift for Christian and when the family is able to come home, the school plans to help get them household items too. The school says the most important way people can help is by keeping the family in their prayers.

The school has gotten the grandmother’s Cash App, $777belle, for people to send donations for immediate needs, such as clothes, food and expenses. You can send gift cards to the school to the attention of Felicia Brooks. The school hopes to give the gift cards to the family next week.

The school will be holding a dress down day next week for students to give donations in hopes the school can replace special items for Christian.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.