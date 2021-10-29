Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

South Georgia State Fair opens Friday in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Georgia State Fair is finally happening after a year lost to COVID and a day lost to rain.

The former Coastal Empire Fair returns Friday night with a new name in a new location, but the same old fashioned fun.

The Exchange Club of Savannah had to delay the opening Thursday night because of rain, but they are moving forward today. Everything is back this year - the food, the games, the rides and the entertainment.

The fair will run Oct. 29 - Nov. 7. Times are as follows:

  • Monday-Friday: 6:45, 7:45, 8:45, 9:45
  • Saturday and Sunday: 2:45, 4:45, 6:45, 8:45, 9:45

Other entertainment includes the Paul Bunyan Lumber Jack, Magic Marc, and a petting zoo. Admission is $10 and it’s free for ages 5 and under. Parking is $5. Unlimited ride bands are $30 Friday thru Sunday, and $25 weekdays.

The South Georgia State Fair location is at 105 Fort Argyle Road. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in crash on Truman Parkway
Police lights
Savannah man could face up to 20 years in prison after child pornography conviction
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 South in Glynn County Thursday morning.
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Glynn County
Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. Clementa Pickney was killed with eight others in the...
Emanuel 9 families, attorneys on $88M church shooting settlement: ‘Justice does exist’
*
Chatham County Police Department confirm missing child safely returned

Latest News

Paul Anderson Youth Home celebrates 60 years
Paul Anderson Youth Home celebrates 60 years
spooky shrimp scampi with squid ink pasta
How to make spooky shrimp scampi with squid ink pasta
South Georgia State Fair opens Friday in Savannah
South Georgia State Fair opens Friday in Savannah
Paul Anderson Youth Home celebrates 60 years
Paul Anderson Youth Home celebrates 60 years