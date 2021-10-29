South Georgia State Fair opens Friday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Georgia State Fair is finally happening after a year lost to COVID and a day lost to rain.

The former Coastal Empire Fair returns Friday night with a new name in a new location, but the same old fashioned fun.

The Exchange Club of Savannah had to delay the opening Thursday night because of rain, but they are moving forward today. Everything is back this year - the food, the games, the rides and the entertainment.

The fair will run Oct. 29 - Nov. 7. Times are as follows:

Monday-Friday: 6:45, 7:45, 8:45, 9:45

Saturday and Sunday: 2:45, 4:45, 6:45, 8:45, 9:45

Other entertainment includes the Paul Bunyan Lumber Jack, Magic Marc, and a petting zoo. Admission is $10 and it’s free for ages 5 and under. Parking is $5. Unlimited ride bands are $30 Friday thru Sunday, and $25 weekdays.

The South Georgia State Fair location is at 105 Fort Argyle Road. For more information, click here.

