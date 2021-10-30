Fans at GA-FL game ready for World Series game 4

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WTOC) - The rivalry game in Jacksonville: The Georgia Bulldog facing the Florida Gators. Tailgates were divided, but one team was able to bridge the gap.

“You know, it’s funny, they might all be Florida fans, but we’re all Braves fans, I promise you that,” said Georgia fan, Drew Scribner.

The Atlanta Braves playing in game four of the World Series the same night as the Georgia-Florida game had tailgaters ready for a day full of big sporting events.

“It is literally the best time of the year, you know? You couldn’t ask for a better situation,” said Jamie Kozlowski, a Georgia fan tailgating with friends.

Amelia Delamater, a Georgia graduate said she was up late watching game three, but woke up early for college football.

“The Braves game is already on at our hotel room, like we’re ready for it,” she said. “A lot of coffee, we’re just going to power through tonight.”

For Dawgs fans, the Braves are the obvious choice in the World Series.

“There’s no other teams you can be a fan of. If you’re from Georgia,” said Kozlowski. “You got to be a Georgia fan and you got to be a Braves fan.”

Atlanta’s team has been able to attract fans from the Sunshine State too.

“I’m from Palm Beach, Florida. I’m a Braves fan because they trained in West Palm Beach for many, many years. My dad took me and my brother to all the spring training games, said Cater Randolph, a Gators fan. “We fell in love with them back in the Dale Murphy, Bob Horner, Rafael Ramirez days, and we followed them ever since.”

As the running joke goes, sports fans in the state of Georgia have a tortured history of getting their hopes up just to be let down, but they feel confident this year.

“Right now it’s a dream. This is everything we wanted and more,” Delamater said.

Scribner agreed.

“This year it’s legit, you know? It’s so exciting. The sky is the limit at this point.”

The Braves could win the World Series this weekend if they can top the Houston Astros both Saturday and Sunday inside Truist Park, bringing a title back to the Peach State.

