Jamie Ertle’s Saturday WX Forecast 10-30-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thick stratus clouds have kept our temperatures much lower than anticipated with the warmest of afternoon highs only 65° in Beaufort, 64° on Tybee, and 64° in Richmond Hill. The average high this time of year is 75°. The powerful upper low will gradually begin to lift northeast away from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry tonight. Meanwhile the comma head of the surface low will swing through this evening. There is enough wrap around moisture to keep a few light showers in the forecast.

Despite fairly widespread clouds overnight, weak cold air advection will still allow temps to dip into the upper 40s inland to lower 50s coastal.

Daybreak Sunday 51 clouds clearing to sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of 72°. Sunset is 6:35pm; be mindful of Trick-or-Treaters.

High pressure rests over us for the first half of the week; Monday: 50/75 and sunny. Tuesday: 52/77 mostly sunny.

A backdoor cold front will then approach from the north Tuesday. It should be dry, and it will keep us from climbing into the 80s; Wednesday: 54/73 and mostly sunny.

A storm system will then likely bring unsettled weather later in the work week with best chance of rain looking like Thursday evening and Friday, but it looks to be more isolated than widespread.

Marine: Gusty west winds will continue into the overnight hours; sustained winds of 15-20kt likely overnight with occasional gusts to 25kt. Sunday through Thursday: No significant concerns are expected until mid week when Small Craft Advisories could be needed for at least a portion of the local waters due to a tightening pressure gradient as high pressure builds from the north and low pressure potentially develops offshore.

Tides/Coastal Flooding: Lunar perigree and new moon along with positive anomalies due to northeast winds could cause some minor coastal flooding mid next week.

Happy Halloween!! Stay Safe!

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.