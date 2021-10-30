Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

PETA wants MLB to rename the ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’

PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."
PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."(CNN Newsource)
By WXIA Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXIA) - Certain terminology has been challenged over the last year and now People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is pointing out a concern within baseball.

It says there is a connection to the mistreatment of cows and bulls.

The animal rights organization released a statement that said the term, which indicates where relief pitchers warm up, references the holding area where “terrified bulls are kept before slaughter” and it should be removed from the baseball language.

The alternative suggested was “arm barn,” which it thinks is more “modern” and “animal-friendly.”

Peta even changed its name on Twitter to “arm barn.”

The term “bullpen” has been associated with baseball for at least a century.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah man could face up to 20 years in prison after child pornography conviction
A mother is speaking to WTOC after a bullet went through her house Thursday night with her kids...
Mother upset after bullet goes through her home again
One person killed in crash on Truman Parkway
City of Savannah
Savannah City Council approves plan for old fairgrounds property
A South Carolina judge will hear arguments from lawyers in three lawsuits who want the court to...
Judge hears arguments on who should control Murdaugh’s money

Latest News

Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns.
Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a...
Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks
COVID-19 vaccine vaccination
19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule