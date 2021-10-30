Sky Cams
Savannah Fire responds to house fire on Paulsen Street

(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire is calling an early morning house fire suspicious.

Officials say firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in the 700 Block of Paulsen Street just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Crews discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

The fire was quickly put out, but had already burned through the floor and up to the ceiling, causing a partial roof collapse.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Brooklet Elementary holds 26th annual Pumpkin Parade
Mother upset after bullet goes through her home again
Hunter Army Airfield breaks ground on new hangars
Arbery Trial: Safety plan in place if there are demonstrations, according to Unified Command
