Savannah Fire responds to house fire on Paulsen Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire is calling an early morning house fire suspicious.

Officials say firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in the 700 Block of Paulsen Street just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Crews discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

The fire was quickly put out, but had already burned through the floor and up to the ceiling, causing a partial roof collapse.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

