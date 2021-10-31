Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Jamie Ertle’s Sunday WX Forecast 10-31-2021

Counting candy and planning for the start of November!
By Jamie Ertle
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A gorgeous Halloween, hoping you get all your treats tonight safely! Sun sets at 6:35pm and skies will be relatively dark under a waning crescent moon. Sunset temp around 67° and 10pm temps 53°-58°. High pressure will prevail into the mid week.

Daybreak Monday mid 40s inland to mid 50s along the coast with high temperatures approaching 75° and sunny.

Tuesday: 53/77 and mostly sunny. A backdoor cold front moves through Tuesday night, and that sets up a high pressure wedge pattern for Wednesday. Although I can`t rule out a few light showers Wednesday no significant rain chances are anticipated.

Wednesday 54/74 and partly cloudy.

We’re tracking our next weather maker, a storm system developing to the west. A few showers will be possible Wednesday night/Thursday but the best rain chances should come Thursday night into early Friday at about 30-50%. Temperatures should be near to below normal which is 53/73.

Tides/Coastal Flooding: High astronomical tides due to the lunar perigee and new moon along with increasing positive anomalies due to strengthening northeast winds will cause minor to moderate coastal flooding during both daily high tide cycles mid to late week. There is growing confidence that moderate to major coastal flooding will be possible as well, especially during the morning high tides.

Happy Halloween!

~JErtle

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
A mother is speaking to WTOC after a bullet went through her house Thursday night with her kids...
Mother upset after bullet goes through her home again
The roadside barn sits along GA Highway 15 in Washington County. It has become a popular sight...
UGA Barn Sign serves as a landmark for Bulldog fans
Savannah Fire responds to house fire on Paulsen Street
Reverend Monsignor William Oliver O'Neill
Monsignor William Oliver O’Neill passes away

Latest News

World Series Forecast
Jamie's 7pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Saturday WX Forecast 10-30-2021
40s stay pretty consistent for wakeup temps
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 10-29-2021