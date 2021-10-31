Jamie Ertle’s Sunday WX Forecast 10-31-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A gorgeous Halloween, hoping you get all your treats tonight safely! Sun sets at 6:35pm and skies will be relatively dark under a waning crescent moon. Sunset temp around 67° and 10pm temps 53°-58°. High pressure will prevail into the mid week.

Daybreak Monday mid 40s inland to mid 50s along the coast with high temperatures approaching 75° and sunny.

Tuesday: 53/77 and mostly sunny. A backdoor cold front moves through Tuesday night, and that sets up a high pressure wedge pattern for Wednesday. Although I can`t rule out a few light showers Wednesday no significant rain chances are anticipated.

Wednesday 54/74 and partly cloudy.

We’re tracking our next weather maker, a storm system developing to the west. A few showers will be possible Wednesday night/Thursday but the best rain chances should come Thursday night into early Friday at about 30-50%. Temperatures should be near to below normal which is 53/73.

Tides/Coastal Flooding: High astronomical tides due to the lunar perigee and new moon along with increasing positive anomalies due to strengthening northeast winds will cause minor to moderate coastal flooding during both daily high tide cycles mid to late week. There is growing confidence that moderate to major coastal flooding will be possible as well, especially during the morning high tides.

Happy Halloween!

~JErtle

