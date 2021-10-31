No. 1 Georgia topples Florida, improves to 8-0

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WTOC) - Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart said that JT Daniels was available to play Saturday, but they call Stetson Bennett the mailman for a reason: he delivers. He made his fourth consecutive start at quarterback this season in Jacksonville and led the top-ranked Bulldogs to a 34-7 win over Florida.

With the win, Bennett, a senior from Blackshear improves to 9-2 as a starter including 5-0 this year. Smart said the decision to continue to rest junior quarterback Daniels, who has been recovering from a lat injury came down to one thing: practice.

“JT felt good last week, and then he took, you know, quite a few reps this week, but at the end of the day, we went with the guy that we think had the most continuity, and we thought we were playing well offensively,” Smart said.

With three touchdowns in the final 2:22 of the first half, Georgia headed to the locker room with a 24-0 lead.

One of those plays came on a pick six, but two tempo-shifting plays came from junior linebacker and Savannah-native Nolan Smith- a forced fumble and interception, which Bennett says spurred the offense.

“It was a complete momentum change, because it was three-nothing until that happened and then, you know, we scored a lot of points.”

Smart and Bennett were both adamant that this was not Georgia’s best offensive performance, but it was enough to get the job done.

In addition to a field goal in the third, Georgia’s final touchdown came from Zamir White late in the fourth quarter.

“It felt good to have Zamir score that last one on an explosive offensive run, but there’s a lot of things we can get better at,” Bennett added.

After the game ended, they celebrated with Dawgs fans who made the trip.

