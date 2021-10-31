Port Wentworth family continues haunted house tradition

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an especially spooky Saturday night in Port Wentworth. The Marchant family held their annual haunted house all weekend.

“We heard it was gonna be scary and it was making us jump,” said Attendee Dylyn Colebrook.

When you walk in, you’ll see haunted dolls and some spooky skeletons that pop out at you.

“I’m excited to go to another haunted house,” said Attendee Olivia Sweeney.

Some kids were scared more than others.

“I was only scared of one thing...the doll,” said Attendee Dallas Colebrook.

This is the sixth time the family has been able to put this together. The family pitches in to buy anything they need to make it happen. About 15 families have attended since Friday’s kick-off.

“I’m dressed up like a cowgirl,” said Sweeney.

It’s just another way to get in the spirit...

“If you come here, expect to be jump scared by everything you touch because everything here moves...everything,” said Dylyn.

This event is free for everyone. They will finish it out Sunday night on Halloween. You can come between 8 and 11pm at 105 Phillips Ave.

