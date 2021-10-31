Tybee Public Works Center donating recycled bikes

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Public Works Center said they noticed a lot of people bringing bikes to their recycling center to be thrown away. However, so many of the bikes were still in good shape. So, the public works department decided to do something with them.

About 40 bikes were collected at the recycling center. These bikes would’ve just been scrapped and taken to a landfill. Brent Levy, Division Director with Tybee’s Public Works Department said they reached out to Bike Walk Savannah to see if they wanted them.

Bike Walk Savannah Executive Director Caila Brown said they were happy to get this donation from Tybee. Brown added there’s a lot of people who need a way to get to work, school or appointments and these bikes are extremely helpful to them. During the holidays they donate at least 75 bikes to kids in need.

“We got to looking around and saw so many of them that looked like they were still in pretty good shape and we wanted to figure out a way that we could repurpose them,” said Tybee Island Public Works Division Director Brent Levy.

“Throughout the year, Bike Walk Savannah runs a program called ‘New Standard Cycles.’ We take in donated bikes from around the county, and a little bit outside of Chatham County as well, fix them up with the help of volunteers and then, identify individuals who are in need of transportation through service industries and other nonprofits,” said Brown.

The Tybee Public Works department asked if you have any bikes you’re not using anymore that are in decent condition, to drop them off at their recycling center so they can donate them. Also, if you’d like to get in touch with Bike Walk Savannah to make a donation to them directly you can email info@bikewalksavannah.org.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.