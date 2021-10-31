Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith celebrates after Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez made...
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith celebrates after Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez made the last out in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves won 3-2, to lead the series 3-1 games. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are one win from their first World Series title in 26 years.

Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, propelling the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 4.

Atlanta has a commanding three games to one lead and can wrap up the championship Sunday night at home.

A huge shoutout goes to unlikely hero Kyle Wright, who provided 4 2/3 gritty innings out of the bullpen after spending most of the season in the minors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
A mother is speaking to WTOC after a bullet went through her house Thursday night with her kids...
Mother upset after bullet goes through her home again
The roadside barn sits along GA Highway 15 in Washington County. It has become a popular sight...
UGA Barn Sign serves as a landmark for Bulldog fans
Savannah Fire responds to house fire on Paulsen Street
Reverend Monsignor William Oliver O'Neill
Monsignor William Oliver O’Neill passes away

Latest News

Georgia celebrates a win over Florida
No. 1 Georgia topples Florida, improves to 8-0
Georgia sports fans fly their Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs flags together at their...
Fans at GA-FL game ready for World Series game 4
RICHMOND HILL AT SEHS
RICHMOND HILL AT SEHS
GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN AT THA
GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN AT THA