Colleton County schools increase security after threat posted on social media

The Colleton County School District officials confirmed Monday morning that Colleton County...
The Colleton County School District officials confirmed Monday morning that Colleton County Middle school would operate Monday under lockout status after a threat was posted on social media on Sunday.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County School District officials confirmed Monday morning that Colleton County Middle school would operate Monday under lockout status.

“Lockout status” means school doors will be locked and faculty and staff with practice “increased situational awareness” as they teach and work, district spokesman Sean Gruber said.

The status comes after a threat posted on social media on Sunday, he said.

“Colleton County School District officials are aware of this threat, have instituted multiple layers of security and additional precautions in response, and are working with local law enforcement officials to determine if this threat is credible,” Gruber said.

Colleton County Middle School and Colleton County High School will also have increased security, including requiring all students to pass through metal detectors or be screened with a metal detector wand when leaving their bus or car.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all other schools will operate under soft lockout status for the rest of the day,” Gruber said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated schools were under “lockdown” rather than “lockout.” Instruction is continuing as normal under lockout status, Gruber said.

