2 rescued, 1 still missing after boat capsizes in Wassaw Sound

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First responders are searching for a missing boater after a vessel capsized in the Wassaw Sound on Monday.

According to the US Coast Guard, a 25-foot recreational boat capsized with three on board. Two have been rescued and one person is still missing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

