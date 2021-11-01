2 rescued, 1 still missing after boat capsizes in Wassaw Sound
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First responders are searching for a missing boater after a vessel capsized in the Wassaw Sound on Monday.
According to the US Coast Guard, a 25-foot recreational boat capsized with three on board. Two have been rescued and one person is still missing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.