2 rescued after boat capsizes in Wassaw Sound; third person not missing
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two boaters were rescued after a vessel capsized in the Wassaw Sound on Monday.
According to the US Coast Guard, a 25-foot recreational boat capsized and two people were rescued.
Initially, the Coast Guard told WTOC that there was an on-going search for a third boater. That has been changed to report that no one is missing.
