Annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars tickets now on sale

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Statesboro’s hottest tickets of the year went on sale Monday morning.

Hundreds of people grabbed their tickets to Dancing with the Statesboro Stars.

Dancing with the Statesboro Stars has become a flagship event in this community. Organizers say it not only raises funds for Safe Haven shelter, but also awareness in the community, particularly for victims of domestic violence.

Phones rang off the hook Monday morning as tickets officially went on sale. By afternoon, they’d sold more than 500 for the November 18 show. Teams have been rehearsing and raising money since they were announced in June.

The 2019 competition raised more than $200,000 and last year’s show still raised close to $100,000 - even during a pandemic. But Kim Billings from Safe Haven says it awareness and that’s just as important as the dollars to fund the six-county program.

“Domestic violence affects us all, whether it’s happening to us or not, we all know somebody it’s impacting,” said Kim Billings with Safe Haven Shelter.

The teams compete on their dancing, but also for who raises the most money.

The shows happen Thursday, November 18 and Sunday, November 21 at Connections Church.

