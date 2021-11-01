Effingham Co. native elected as National FFA Officer

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big weekend for one former Effingham County High School student at the national FFA Convention.

Erik Robinson, who currently attends the University of Georgia, was elected as a National FFA Officer.

To put it in perspective, only six are selected from the entire country.

Erik becomes the first person from Effingham County to ever be elected as a National Officer.

He says since he was in 7th grade at Ebenezer Middle Schools he has wanted to become a National FFA Officer.

He served as the Georgia FFA President in 2019-2020.

His official role as a 2021-2022 National FFA Officer will be as the Southern Region Vice President.

Over 58,000 FFA members And guests attended the national FFA convention and there are 735,038 FFA members nation wide.

Georgia has the 3rd largest membership with more than 71,000 members.

