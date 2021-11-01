Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Effingham Co. native elected as National FFA Officer

Erik Robinson became the first from the county to be elected as a National Officer
Erik Robinson elected National FFA Officer
Erik Robinson elected National FFA Officer(FFA)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big weekend for one former Effingham County High School student at the national FFA Convention.

Erik Robinson, who currently attends the University of Georgia, was elected as a National FFA Officer.

To put it in perspective, only six are selected from the entire country.

Erik becomes the first person from Effingham County to ever be elected as a National Officer.

He says since he was in 7th grade at Ebenezer Middle Schools he has wanted to become a National FFA Officer.

He served as the Georgia FFA President in 2019-2020.

His official role as a 2021-2022 National FFA Officer will be as the Southern Region Vice President.

Over 58,000 FFA members And guests attended the national FFA convention and there are 735,038 FFA members nation wide.

Georgia has the 3rd largest membership with more than 71,000 members.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
One killed in shooting on Halloween in Savannah
Haunted House
Port Wentworth family continues haunted house tradition
Alex Murdaugh is facing more lawsuits this week as his brother and former law firm colleague...
Murdaugh’s brother, former colleague file lawsuits to get half-a-million dollars in loans back
A mother is speaking to WTOC after a bullet went through her house Thursday night with her kids...
Mother upset after bullet goes through her home again

Latest News

WTOC presents the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo Special
WATCH: WTOC presents the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo Special
WTOC presents the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo Special
WTOC presents the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo Special
Dorel Sports expansion
New assembly facility offers path to career success in Effingham County
Savannah Convention Center Expansion Project Aerial view from NE.
Savannah Convention Center Expansion Project on schedule for 2023 completion