Arbery trial jury selection enters week 3

By Sarah Winkelmann and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, Nov. 1 starts day 10 of jury selection in the trial for the three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Court will be back in session at 8:30 a.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse, and marks the start of week three in the jury selection process.

Each day so far, potential jurors are asked questions to narrow down the potential juror pool. The number attorneys are looking to reach is 64.

After two weeks, they have identified 55 potential jurors, which will eventually be narrowed down to the final 12 jurors and four alternates.

Dr. Bruce Mallard, Associate Professor of Political Science at Savannah State University, says this phase is all about strategy from the prosecution and defense. Once they get to the grand total of the 64 potential jurors they are looking for, they will go into much more specific questioning to get to the final panel of jurors.

“I think it is possible now that they have a smaller pool. They have done some research on the jurors, they have probably given them a more detailed questionnaire. There is a questionnaire they fill out first that is pretty brief...are you related to anybody in the courtroom? Do you live next door to the judge? Then, it gets fairly specific about some political inclinations, opinions and philosophies,” said Dr. Bruce Mallard, SSU Political Science Associate Professor.

Each side gets a certain number of jurors they can eliminate either with cause or without cause, but Dr. Mallard says they will be cautious to use those strikes because once you have dismissed a juror you might not be able to dismiss someone else later.

This process of narrowing down potential jurors is expected to happen this week. On Monday, they will still be working to get to 64 potential jurors. They need to identify nine more before they can head into the final selection phase before the trial actually begins.

Read more about the case:

Ahmaud Arbery Case

